Crestview Funeral Home, Memory Gardens & Cremation Center
1623 Hwy. 109 North
Gallatin, TN 37066
615-452-1943
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
1623 Hwy. 109 North
Gallatin, TN 37066
Robert Schultz


1948 - 2019
Robert Schultz Obituary
Robert "Bob" Schultz of Gallatin, Tenn. passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was 71.

Bob was born Feb. 22, 1948 in Pottsville, Pa. to the late Fred E. Schultz and the late Mildred A. DiNapoli Schultz. He served his country in Vietnam in the United States Marine Corps and retired from Hoeganaes after 28 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Marinos.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anna M. Schultz; his children, Robert "Bob" Schultz (Samantha), Theresa Schultz (Amanda), and Jonathan Schultz (Rachel); his grandson, Luke Robert Schultz; his sisters, Sally James (Chip) and Florence "Tad" Bowman (Bruce); his brother, Fred Schultz (Joyce); numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful companion, Cookie.

A Life Celebration Gathering honoring Bob will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, with the United States Marine Corps rendering military honors at 7:30 p.m, at Crestview Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 1623 Hwy. 109 North, Gallatin, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Crestview Funeral Home and Memory Gardens,

Gallatin, Tenn.

www.crestviewfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
