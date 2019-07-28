Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Serio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott Serio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scott Serio Obituary
Robert Scott Serio of Medford, N.J., passed away July 15, 2019. He was 56.

Born Aug. 26, 1962, in Cheverly, Md., Robert was the adored son of Robert and Edith Serio.

He was the affectionate brother of Joseph and Steven Serio; and the loving father of Kyle and Shane Serio.

Robert was a good friend to all who truly knew him. Rob loved his job as a teacher working with elementary school kids throughout South Jersey. Leaving us too soon, we will miss him dearly.

Services and interment are private.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.BradleyStow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now