Robert Scott Serio of Medford, N.J., passed away July 15, 2019. He was 56.
Born Aug. 26, 1962, in Cheverly, Md., Robert was the adored son of Robert and Edith Serio.
He was the affectionate brother of Joseph and Steven Serio; and the loving father of Kyle and Shane Serio.
Robert was a good friend to all who truly knew him. Rob loved his job as a teacher working with elementary school kids throughout South Jersey. Leaving us too soon, we will miss him dearly.
Services and interment are private.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.BradleyStow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019