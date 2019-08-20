|
Robert Thomas Cetrino of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away in the comfort of his own home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was 92.
Mr. Cetrino was born in Gardner, Mass. on June 21, 1927. He was a proud World War II USMC veteran and an avid N.Y. Yankee fan. But above all else, he was a loving husband, amazing father and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia; his son, Thomas; daughters, Janet, Carol, Joanne, and Barbara; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; Jimmy and Rose and extended family.
Viewings will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, and again from 7 to 9 p.m., both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. His Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Saint John Neumann R.C. Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel, N.J. Entombment will follow at Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery in Mount Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Processing Center, P.O. Box 8911, Topeka, KS 66608-9940.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 20, 2019