Robert T. Wood Obituary
Robert T. "Bob" Wood, a lifelong resident of Riverton, N.J., passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was 61.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Wood, and is survived by his devoted mother, Pauline B. Wood of Riverton, and by his siblings, Pauline M. Murphy of Punta Gorda, Fla., Winnie Thress of Palmyra, N.J. and Gerry Wood of California. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Condolences and remembrances may be shared with his family at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on June 16, 2019
