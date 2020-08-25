Some say Bob saw the world through rose-colored glasses, but in truth he was simply an optimist. Perhaps that was because he had seen the worst of times. After graduating from Riverside High School in 1944, Bob joined the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he served from 1944 to 1946. In 1946, he was awarded the American Theater Ribbon Victory Medal, an award of which he was very proud.After serving in the military, Bob worked as a produce clerk at Acme supermarkets for his entire career. He was beloved by customers and colleagues alike.He was a devoted caretaker for his mom and dad in their declining years. Bob was very proud of his home in Beverly and especially loved decorating it. He was happiest living life with his dogs and spending time with family and friends. He was kind, generous and outgoing. He was from the Big Band Era and loved to dance, especially at Turners Sports Club.Bob is survived by his brother, Donald (Mary Ann), his sister, Marguerite Malone, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Services will be private at the request of the family.Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside