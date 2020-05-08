|
Robert W. Stafford Jr. of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
The son of the late Robert W. and Mabel Willis Stafford, Robert was born in Mount Holly, N.J. He became a member of the Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly, at an early age.
Robert attended the Mount Holly Township public schools, Rancocas Valley Regional High School and Rutgers University, Camden, N.J. He was a graduate of Camden County Vocational school and was a licensed Operating Engineer.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, spending three years and seven months on the USS Ault DD-698 and was honorably discharged. Robert received several military decorations that include a National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medals and a United Nations Service Medal.
Robert was employed by the Mount Holly Board of Education and later by Rutgers University, Camden, retiring in 1991. He became a member of the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, being active in various capacities. He was a member of the St. Luke Lodge Free and Ancient Accepted Masons, Camden, and Lancers of Burlington County.
He was married to his beloved Anna (Henson) for 58 years until her passing in January 2019.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Freddie, Katherinemarie, Wilbur, Jewel Gail and Ronald.
Robert is survived by his son, Garrick Sr. (Dr. Patricia); his brothers, Harold (Gloria), Warren (Ethel), Eugene (Joyce), and Earl (Amanda); sisters, Joan Norman (Theodore) and Carol Stafford; grandchildren, Garrick Jr. (Paris) and Cassandra Stafford; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He leaves a legacy of devotion and compassion to family, friends, and service to others.
Special thanks to Prolander T. Joshua, Prolander D. Joshua, Virtual Nurses, Moorestown Visiting Nurses, Griswald Homecare Services, Ramblewood Village apartments management and staff and many others who assisted so beautifully.
Services were private to the family. He was interred at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Mount Holly.
