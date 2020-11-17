1/
Robert W. Stibler
{ "" }
Robert "Bob" W. Stibler, age 84, of Mount Laurel, NJ died Thursday, November 12, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, Bob was a proud alumnus of Regis High School (NYC) and the United States Naval Academy (USNA) Class of 1958. After graduating from the Naval Academy, Bob embarked on a diverse 20 year career in the US Navy. He served on USS Mullany, Picuda, Atule and Oriskany and completed his career as an Engineering Duty Officer in Pearl Harbor and Philadelphia. He retired from the Navy in June of 1978.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Virginia "Ginger" nee Stawski, his five children, Stephen & his wife Ellen, Joseph (USNA 1989) & his wife Betsy, Mary Mulholland, Casey & his wife Kelly, Christine Gorman and her husband Frank and his eight grandchildren.

For futher details, please visit schetterfh.com.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
