Robert W. "Rob" Zellman of Eastampton, N.J., passed away suddenly Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was 40.
He was born in Mount Holly, N.J., and was a longtime Lumberton and Eastampton resident. Robert was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and attended Burlington County Community College. He was an accomplished artist who had a painting hanging in the Pentagon. Robert loved the shore and the Bahamas.
Robert is survived by his parents, Gayle A. Zellman and Robert F. Zellman. He also leaves behind his aunts, Joyce McAfee, Susan Santer, Rita Zellman, Jean Horner, and Beatrice Workman, and uncle, Charles Zellman. He also leaves cousins, Liz Poblete, Edward McAfee, Chad Danter, Chuckie Danter, Wanda McIlwee and Thomas Zellman, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Martin in the Fields Church, 489 Main St., Lumberton, N.J, Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment in St. Andrew's Graveyard, Mount Holly, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019