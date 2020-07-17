Robert Watson of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was 79.



A celebration of his life for family only will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. Family and friends may do a walk through viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening, July 19, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Masks must be worn.



