Robert William Hubler of Kreamer entered into rest June 3, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital. He was 77.
Born May 7, 1942 in Camden, a son of the late Carl and Dorothy (Funk) Hubler. On December 11, 1982, he married the former Carol Ellison, who survives him. Together, they shared 36 years of memories.
Robert worked for Cream O'Land for 40 years as a milkman.
He was enjoying retirement for 13 years with fishing and yard sales up in the "mountains" with Carol. He also had a shore house for 30 years and made many close friends while there.
He was volunteer fireman for 40 years for Hope Hose Co #2 of Beverly, N.J.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and June Hubler Jr. of Delanco, N.J., and Kenneth and Molly McCullion of Kreamer; one daughter, Colleen McCullion of Fairless Hills, Pa.; four grandchildren, Amanda Hubler, Nicholas Hubler, Lucas Payne, and Lynlee and husband Andrew Richmond; one sister, Barbara Venema of Palmetto, Fla.; and one sister-in-law, Anna Mae of Burlington Twp., N.J. He is also survived by his fur baby, Belle.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Carl "Bud" Hubler.
A life celebration service will be held at a later date.
To share in Robert's online memorial, please visit the web site listed below.
Dominick T. Adamo Funerals,
Mifflinburg
www.adamofh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019