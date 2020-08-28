Robert W. Pallett Sr. passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital in Venice, Fla., after a brief illness. He was 94."Bob" was born Sept. 1, 1925 in Hackensack, N.J. He was the youngest son of Albert and Ruth Pallett.He attended high school in Hackensack, then joined the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he studied Industrial Engineering, graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1951. Bob worked in management in various electrical wire facilities in Delaware and New Jersey, then retired from the Federal Government in 1988.He was preceded in death by his wife, Annamarie (Duke) Pallett. They were married for 64 years. He also was preceded in death by his second born son, Steven K. Pallett.Bob is survived by his son, Robert Jr., his daughter, Susan Hines, and his son, James Pallett. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and "golf buddies."After residing in Ewing, Bordentown and Burlington Township, N.J., Bob retired with his wife Annamarie to Osprey, Fla. in 1988. He enjoyed traveling and played golf three times a week until the age of 92. He was a past President of the Board of Directors of Arbors Mobile Home Association in Osprey. Bob most recently resided at Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay, Venice, Fla. until his illness. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, loving man with a keen sense of humor.Donations may be made to St Jude's Research Hospital in memory of Robert & Annamarie Pallett.National Cremation Society