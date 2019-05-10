Home

Roberta A. Priest

Roberta A. Priest Obituary
Roberta A. "Bobbi" (Hessek) Priest of Columbus, N.J. passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was 71.

She was born in Bronx, N.Y. and was primarily raised in East Brunswick, N.J. She graduated from East Brunswick High School in 1965.

She followed her middle school sweetheart to Germany, where she married him and started a family. They were stationed at several Air Force bases around the U.S. and overseas in Germany and Okinawa, Japan.

Roberta held various bookkeeping and accounting positions throughout her career and retired from Burlington County Workforce Development Board in 2013 after 24 years of service

Bobbi was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Keith Priest in 2011, her mother, Sylvia Hessek, and her sister, Paula Hessek.

She was the mother of Mellissa Wilms and husband, John Wilms, of Mount Holly, N.J. and Jennifer Priest of Hamilton, N.J., and the devoted grandmother to John Wilms Jr. of Mount Holly, N.J. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Hessek (Savannah) and Stacey Shom (Jeff), and her nephew, Craig Shom.

Relatives and friends of Bobbi's family are invited to a celebration of life from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bordentown Yacht Club, 1 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505. Interment will be held privately as she will join her husband at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Gastrointestinal Cancer Research) at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pa.

Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2019
