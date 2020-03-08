|
Roberta J. Bullot, from 1944 to 2020. Worked as a Designer/Decorator, Model.
Daughter of Gertrude Fenton Brown of Burlington County, also deceased.
Roberta lived and worked for many years as a prominent designer and model in the Philadelphia/ Burlington County region. She was 75.
Known throughout her life for her exquisite design taste, she was a highly sought out home designer by many celebrities and Hollywood actors settling in the Tristate area.
A longtime hostess at the famed Cinelli's Restaurant in Cherry Hill, Roberta was a fiercely independent lady and a favorite host and trusted friend to countless world-famous celebrities. Her brash honestly, fearless wit and tough as nails attitude was appreciated not only by her family and friends, but also by world leaders and world champions such as Muhammad Ali, who considered her to be a respected and trusted friend in his earliest days.
She loved and advocated for any animal at risk on planet earth. Roberta had a special affinity for felines, children, and people who needed assistance. If she was your friend, it was for life.
She crossed over peacefully from this life on Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020.
A private memorial will be held for her by family.
She will be missed by her close friends Danny, Kim, Peter, Barbara, Franny, Howard, Loretta, Faith, Joanne and neighbor Jess.
She is survived by her beloved cats, her niece Kristin and nephew Eric Banks of Vineland, cousin Pamela and husband Freeman Horner of Medford, N.J. She is also survived by her longtime companion of 30 years, artist/master woodworker Franc C. of Florida.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020