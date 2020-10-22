Roberta Rubinstein of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
She was the wife of Richard Rubinstein, the mother of Kenneth Rubinstein, Debra Vickers (Richard) and Caryn Rubinstein, and grandmother of Stephanie Rubinstein, Abigail Vickers and the late Michael Rubinstein. She is also survived by Lorraine Rubinstein.
Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Contributions may be made to Adath Emanu-El, www.adathemanuel.com
