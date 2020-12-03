Robin Jo Clarke-McCathan

Robin Jo Clarke-McCathan of 1502 Rollins Store Road in Sanford, NC, age 62, passed away on November 14, 2020 at her residence after a long and courageous battle with a terminal illness.

Robin was born in New London, CT and was a former resident of Somerset Park in Willingboro, NJ, where she attended Levitt Jr HS and JFK HS during the 1970's. In 1976 her senior year, Robin moved to Pittsford, NY where she graduated from Pittsford Mendon HS that same year. As the child of a U.S. Navy Submarine Veteran, her youth was spent primarily in the North East where she obtained her formal education and shortly afterwards started her family.

After spending the better part of her career as an Employee Benefits Specialist and Account Executive in New York and California, she relocated with her family to Sanford, N.C. in the early 2000's, where she took advantage of her earlier education and degrees in Human Services and Social Work, to work as a Managing Family Teacher & Teacher-Parent for several years before having to retire due to the onset of her illness.

Robin is predeceased by her father, the late George R. Clarke Jr., of New London, CT, and she is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerome McCathan of Sanford, NC, her mother, Dorothy Clarke of Raleigh, NC, her sons, Jeremy Clarke of Sanford, NC and Jerrell McCathan of Colorado Springs, CO, her daughter, Candace Janelle Davis of Yulee, FL, sisters, Terri Clarke of Raleigh, NC, Collette Ferguson of Valley Springs, CA, Mellonie Moore of Holly Springs, NC, Stephanie Clarke of New London, CT, Jamie Jo Clarke of New London, CT, seven grandchildren and many loving relatives and friends.

The family plans to hold a celebration of life ceremony to honor their beloved Robin Jo on a date and location that are still to be determined.



