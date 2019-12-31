|
|
Robin L. Okeson, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Trenton N.J, Robin was a long time resident of the Fieldsboro Community. Robin was employed with the N.J. pensions and benefits, she retired in 2009 after 40 years of dedicated service and she worked at Super Fresh for 11 years.
Robin was an avid 49ers fan and enjoyed watching the price is right. But her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grand-mother, who will be missed by many. Daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Burkley, she is preceded in death by her hus-band, Thomas B. Okeson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Phillip Shaner, her son and daughter-in-law, Frederick and Kim Okeson, her grandchildren, Rico Okeson, Korey Sanders, Frederick Okeson Jr., Cierra Shaner, Jonathan Okeson, Isabella Shaner, Cheyenne Shaner, Sarah Shaner, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Roger Redwanski, Audrey and Frank Weinhofer, Frederica and Ted Sawyer, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her beloved dogs Stetson and cubby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robin's name to the 250 Williams St NW Ste 600 Atlanta, Ga.
A Celebration of Robin's life will be held on Friday Jan. 3 , 2020 10 a.m. at the Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown NJ 08505. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday morning 9 a.m. until time of the ser-vice. Burial will follow at Bordentown Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Robin's Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com for directions and service infor-mation, order flowers, make a donation or offer condolences to the family.
Bordentown Home For Funerals
Bordentown, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 31, 2019