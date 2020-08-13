Robyn Kastel (Guarno), a 33-year resident of Westampton N.J., passed away unexpectedly on August 7 at her home with her husband by her side. She was 61.



Born in Trenton, Robyn graduated from Pennsbury H.S. and attended Marriott Management School. She traveled around with her husband while he was in the Navy and they settled in Westampton for the past 33 years.



Robyn had an extreme love for cats, and everything cat related. She was fondly referred to by many as the "cat lady."



Robyn was real, she was loving to all, always outspoken. Those who knew Robyn loved her, and appreciated her unconventional outlook on life, her kind demeanor, and her sense of humor.



Robyn is survived by her husband Thomas of 38 years, her parents Phillip (deceased) and mother Judy Guarno of Cape May, N.J., brother Robert Rita and wife Debbie of Yardley, Pa., brother Richard Rita of Opopka, FL, brother Matthew Guarno and wife Emily of Yardley, Pa., brother Jeffery Rita and wife Vicki of Tampa, FL, brother Phillip Guarno and family of Hersey Pa., and is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Rita. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Patrick Kastel and wife Nora of Bethel, Pa, Bill Kastel and wife Tracy of Venus, TX, sister in law Dora Decamp and husband Steve of Boise, ID, and Ginger Kastel of Seaside Heights, N.J. and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.



Services will be held privately at the Brig. Gen. Williams C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Donations can be made in Robyn's name to the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westampton, N.J.



