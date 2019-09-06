Home

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Rochelle Rosenberg Obituary
Rochelle Rosenberg of Beverly, N.J. passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

She was the wife of Joseph Rosenberg, the mother of William L. Rosenberg (Jamie Rothstein and the late Joy Wilson Rosenberg) and Barry Rosenberg, and grandmother of Jordan Brandon Rosenberg (Marielle Kent) and Joy Robin Rosenberg.

Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at noon. Interment will be in Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Rosenberg residence.

Contributions can be made to , , the , www.kidney.org, or the , .

Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 6, 2019
