Rolette Selone Meekins Hyman Passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Celebration of her Life for family only will be held, Friday, November 13, 2020 11 a.m. at the TL Hutton Family and Friends, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ. Family and friends may participate in a walk through viewing 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.



Masks must be worn.



