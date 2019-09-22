Home

Romona S. Mears of Burlington passed away at the Masonic Village in Burlington, N.J. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. She was 90.

Born in Millville, N.J. on Feb. 7, 1929, Romona was the daughter of the late John Wesley Spence and Alice J. Spence. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Philbert R. Mears.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Mears Retzko (Drew), her son, Wesley Mears (Lori), grandsons, Jason Mears (Amy) and Josh (Cristina), and great grandchildren, Finn, Jack, Mason, Ellie, and Eli.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, N.J. Please meet directly at the cemetery.

To leave a condolence, share a memory, post a photo, order flowers and more, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home,

Willingboro

goesscolierifuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019
