Ronald B. Bartholomew Jr. of Browns Mills passed away unexpectedly at Virtua Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was 45.



Ronald was born Dec. 9, 1974 to Ronald Bartholomew Sr. and Deborah Bolton at Memorial Hospital. He attended Pemberton Township High School.



Ronald was married to Kelly Williams. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his five children, Alex, Amanda, Gavin, Bristol, and Colton; his father and mother, Ronald Bartholomew Sr. and Deborah Foran; his stepfather, Frank Foran; his brother, Robert Bartholomew and his wife, Emily; and sister, Shelby Bartholomew; as well as one grandson, one niece, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Services will be privately held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store