|
|
Ronnie DiMaio of Shamong passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at home. Born in Camden, N.J., he lived over 50 years in Shamong.
He was formerly employed by U.S. Steel, Camden, N.J.
Ronnie loved country music and his pet cat, Claudine. He enjoyed playing cards and was an avid hunter. Ronnie will be remembered as a caring and helpful man loved by all.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Victoria DiMaio; a brother, Andrew, and a sister, Vicki.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra Bunning DiMaio; and will be greatly missed by his niece, nephew, and cousin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Friday May 17, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2019