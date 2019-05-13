Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Ronald DiMaio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald DiMaio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald DiMaio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald DiMaio Obituary
Ronnie DiMaio of Shamong passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at home. Born in Camden, N.J., he lived over 50 years in Shamong.

He was formerly employed by U.S. Steel, Camden, N.J.

Ronnie loved country music and his pet cat, Claudine. He enjoyed playing cards and was an avid hunter. Ronnie will be remembered as a caring and helpful man loved by all.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Victoria DiMaio; a brother, Andrew, and a sister, Vicki.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra Bunning DiMaio; and will be greatly missed by his niece, nephew, and cousin.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Friday May 17, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now