Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wiley Fellowship House on Wiley Missions Campus
99 East Main St
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Floyd Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Floyd Snyder Obituary
Ronald Floyd Snyder of Southampton, N.J., formerly of Medford, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice of Voorhees, N.J. He was 84.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Myrtle Snyder; his siblings, Oliver, Pamela, and Christine; his wife of over 50 years, Jean Snyder; and his daughter, Stefani Lorentz.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ronald, Jeffrey's wife, Sue Snyder, and his three grandsons, Zachary Harrison, Nathan Snyder, and Nicholas Snyder.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Wiley Fellowship House on Wiley Missions Campus, 99 East Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.