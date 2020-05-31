Ronald Lucas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Lucas, of Southampton, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2020 at his home. He was 77.

Born in Mount Holly, N.J.; the son of the late Cecil and Nora (Eckman) Lucas.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria (nee Alcott); sons, Steven (Marie) and Rodney (Cynthia); grandchildren, Timothy (Michelle) and Thomas; great-grandson, Nathaniel; sisters, Loretta Cox and Martha (Russ) Gray; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Perinchief Chapels

Mt. Holly, N.J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved