Ronald Lucas, of Southampton, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2020 at his home. He was 77.



Born in Mount Holly, N.J.; the son of the late Cecil and Nora (Eckman) Lucas.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria (nee Alcott); sons, Steven (Marie) and Rodney (Cynthia); grandchildren, Timothy (Michelle) and Thomas; great-grandson, Nathaniel; sisters, Loretta Cox and Martha (Russ) Gray; several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha.



Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Perinchief Chapels



Mt. Holly, N.J.



