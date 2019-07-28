Home

Ronald Nowacki Obituary
Ronald Nowacki of Mount Holly, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was 84.

Mr. Nowacki was born and raised in upstate New York before moving to Mount Holly 50 years ago. He was extremely fond of boating, deep sea fishing and world travel. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and kept a watchful eye on the news. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Ronald is survived by his beloved spouse of almost 62 years, Carol; children, Ron (Barb), Debbie (Ron), and Shari (Roger); grandchildren, Ricky, Jimmy (Victoria), Jeff (Brittany), and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Gia, Adrianna and Parker.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, immediately followed by the memorial service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will take place at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ronald's name may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital at www.deborahfoundation.org/donate or to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019
