Ronald Thomas Zukowski, age 72, of Pemberton Twp., N.J. passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Mr. Zukowski was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He also served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. Mr. Zukowski was an Electronics Production and Manufacturing Manager throughout his career. He also enjoyed his many capacities at Riccardo's Restaurant in Browns Mills, N.J.
Ronnie, as he was affectionately known by those close to him, was the only All-American high school football athlete from Notre Dame High School. He was a varsity letterman in football, baseball, and basketball. He went on to play defensive end under Lou Holtz at the University of South Carolina. In 2008, he and his brother, Larry, were inducted into the Notre Dame High School athletic hall of fame together.
Ronnie loved his family and friends. He inherited his love of open ocean fishing from his father, and his mother's love of gambling. He spent all of his Sundays in the Fall cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles with his family. He also enjoyed volunteering his time to support various local charities.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Julie; his daughter, Julianna and son-in-law, Thomas; his son, Christian and future daughter-in-law, Chelsea; his mother, Cecilia; brother, Larry and wife, Linda; brother, Paul and wife, Brenda; as well as nieces and nephews, Samantha, Lee, Thomas, and Alyssa; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father. Chester A. Zukowski; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m., at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, N.J.
Interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Zukowski's memory to a meaningful .
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 2, 2020