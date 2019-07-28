|
After a sudden illness, the checkered flags waved for Ron's final victory lap on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Ron was born in Johnstown, Pa. on Oct. 22, 1936, moved to Edgewater Park, N.J. in 1972, and retired to Ocklawaha, Fla. with his wife of 58 years, Dee, in 2003.
He leaves behind his five children, Lori (Ron), Cindy (Rob), Terri (Ken), Bryan (Nona) and Dean (Alison), his 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, along with his brother, Bill (Donna), and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Dee; his granddaughter, Krista; grandson, Brett; his parents, William and Sarah; and his brother, Tom.
Ron was much more than "Dad" or "Pap," he was the pillar of strength for our family. His greatest love of life was stock car racing, from the hills of Jennerstown to the palm trees of Florida, you could have found him behind the wheel of race car as little at 5 years ago. To his passing day he could be seen watching NASCAR, or cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers or Philadelphia Flyers, his favorite sports teams.
A memorial service will be held for him and his wife together at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019