Ronney W. Fenimore of Lumberton passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in The Samaritan Hospice Unit at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly. He was 57.
Ron was born in Mount Holly and had lived 15 years in Suwannee, Fla. before moving to Lumberton.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, doing construction and he loved music. Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who was overall a amazing person. To know him was a blessing, we all love you!
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa B. Fenimore; two children, Ronald Fenimore (Dana) and Megan Fenimore (Thomas); and his granddaughter, Madison Grace. Ron is also survived by his brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Ed Kaelin III,
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
www.leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 30, 2020