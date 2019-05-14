|
|
Ronnie DiMaio of Shamong, N.J. passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at home.
Born in Camden, N.J., he lived over 50 years in Shamong, N.J. He was formerly employed by U.S. Steel, Camden, N.J.
Ronnie loved country music and his pet cat, Claudine. He enjoyed playing cards and was an avid hunter.
He will be remembered as a caring and helpful man loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Victoria DiMaio, his brother, Andrew, and his sister, Vicki.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra Bunning DiMaio. He will be greatly missed by his loving nieces and nephews and cousin, Diane Fischer.
Ronnie held a special place in his heart for his in-laws: mother-in-law and stepfather-in-law, Alice and Dominic Dorisio; two sisters-in-law, Susan Atkinson (Robert Gardner) and Laurie Dorisio; his late brother-in-law, Bruce Bunning and his surviving wife, Diane; and three nephews, Earl Braddock (Tara), Bruce Bunning (Margaret), Bryan Atkinson (Janis).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 10 a.m. until the service at noon on Friday, May 17, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford, N.J.
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 14, 2019