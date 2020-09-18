Rosa (Hertrich) Morgan, age 93 years, of Browns Mills passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.



Rosa, youngest of eight children, was born Nov. 5, 1926 in the village of Ilmenau, Germany. She married her soldier boy sweetheart, Dave Morgan, and came to the U.S. to start her life as an Army wife and mother of twins.



Rosa loved yard sales (known for getting there before the crack of dawn), playing Pinochle, socializing with her German lady friends, especially her best friend Cecilia Lozaga, and most of all she loved her family.



Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, David Morgan.



She will be tremendously missed by her loving and dedicated son, Robert Morgan, and daughter, Barbara Kloss (husband, Joe), her grandchildren, Shane, Andrew, Jessica (Bryan Snyder), David (Sammi Eiser), Vanessa Fenchel (husband Kurt), and great grandson, Bryan Snyder.



Rosa's back in the arms of her one true love - Dave. He's been waiting for seven years. Now they can share eternity together forever.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough, NJ 08068, where family and friends can visit with the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., Arneytown, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



The Lankenau Funeral Home,



31 Elizabeth St.



Pemberton Borough



Stephen Lankenau, Director



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store