Rosalie A. (Henry) Hieronimus passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, Rosalie was a resident of Cinnaminson since 1966.
She was the beloved wife for 40 years to the late Philip Hieronimus; the loving mother of Rosalie Gross (Jeff), Philip (Alesia), Marie McHugh (Craig), Louis and Anne Joyce (Daniel); the cherished grandmother of Jillian (Christopher), Kelly, Melanie, Sarah, Brendan, Megan, Faith, Shane, Grace, Marah, Madeleine, Matthew and Ella; and the loving sister of Eleanor McCurley, the late Sr. Marita William and the late William Henry. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rosalie was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church community, and was involved with the Bereavement Committee for many years.
She enjoyed the beach, reading, watching tennis (while talking with her sister on the phone), and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson, N.J. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the church. Entombment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National MS Society online at nationalmssociety.org/goto/rosaliehieronimus or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cardiac Center.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 24, 2019