Rosalie L. Bonnick, "Roe," of Riverside, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was 75.
Born Jan. 13, 1944, she was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Rita (Baiada) Bonnick, and her brothers, Charles R. Bonnick Sr. and Peter J. Bonnick Sr.
Roe grew up in Palmyra and attended Palmyra High School. She later moved to Riverside.
She worked at Simon and Shuster recently and McMillian Publishing prior.
Everyone loved Roe for her big heart, smile, and great sense of humor. She was always good for a laugh and quick on the draw.
Rosalie is survived by her partner of 28 years, Marie Collins; her sister- in-law, Stacey Bonnick; her niece, Donna Britt and her husband, Arthur; her nephews, Peter J. Bonnick Jr. and his wife, Val, Charles R. Bonnick Jr. and his wife, April; great nieces, Paige Yauger, Kirstin Bonnick, and Ryka Bonnick; great nephew, Charles R. Bonnick III; and her great-great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m., all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Autism Foundation or the .
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 9, 2020