|
|
Rose Ann Brown passed from life to eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Winter Park, Fla. She was 101.
Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard A. Bozarth, and her second husband, James M. Brown.
She grew up in Riverside, N.J. and was, for a time, the secretary of St. Peter's Catholic Church during its reconstruction. Rose later lived in Florida, where she worked at the Space Coast during the Apollo era.
She is survived by her son, Stephen J. Bozarth, step daughter, Cindy Monahan, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019