Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ann Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Ann Brown Obituary
Rose Ann Brown passed from life to eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Winter Park, Fla. She was 101.

Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard A. Bozarth, and her second husband, James M. Brown.

She grew up in Riverside, N.J. and was, for a time, the secretary of St. Peter's Catholic Church during its reconstruction. Rose later lived in Florida, where she worked at the Space Coast during the Apollo era.

She is survived by her son, Stephen J. Bozarth, step daughter, Cindy Monahan, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -