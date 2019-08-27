|
|
It is with great sorrow we announce that Rose Antoinette (Scicchitano) McGinnis passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the age of 85.
Rose was born June 26, 1934 in Mount Carmel, Pa., the daughter of Dr. Romualdo and Lillian (Menapace) Scicchitano. A first generation Italian-American, she spent a happy childhood with her older brother Leon, and her large, close family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. As a teen, Rose attended Penn Hall Preparatory School, graduating at 16 in 1951. She then joined her brother Leon at Bucknell University, earning a B.S. in Biology in 1955. Rose was an active member of several academic and social organizations including Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, serving as president her senior year. It was at Bucknell that Rose first met her future husband, Edward "Bud" McGinnis Jr. Rose then attended Penn State University, where she earned a Master of Education degree in 1956.
For the next few years Rose began her lifelong profession, teaching at Mechanicsburg High School in Pennsylvania. During this time, she was reintroduced to Bud McGinnis, who wisely convinced her to marry him in 1958. Rose and Bud shared a truly loving, fun and respectful partnership during their 32 years together. They were a remarkable couple, raising their nine children in a home full of laughter, learning, and love. They loved entertaining. Rose was an exceptional cook and baker, much to the delight of family and friends. The McGinnis home was open to all, and was always filled with several "surrogate" sons and daughters.
Rose had many remarkable gifts which she generously shared. She was incredibly intelligent, had great common sense, and always kept a cool, calm head when the inevitable mishap or medical emergency would occur when you raise such a large, active family.
In the early 1960s, Rose and Bud were among the core group who helped in establishing Corpus Christi Parish in Willingboro, N.J. Supporting the parish would become Rose's avocation, and she was an active member and volunteer. For more than 20 of those years she taught 7th and 8th grade at Corpus Christi School (now St. John Paul II), guiding her students through many of life's lessons as well as Science and Social Studies. Rose continued to be a force for good after her retirement, contributing her time to countless senior citizen fundraisers and events. She was an active volunteer with the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and donated much of her time and resources to several food banks and soup kitchens in Philadelphia and South Jersey.
Tragically, Rose lost her husband Bud in 1990, and would reluctantly take on the role of "matriarch" of the McGinnis clan for the next 30 years. She was up for the task, guiding her children through their early adult years and welcoming her sons' and daughters' spouses as her own. She was an enthusiastic and loving "Grammy," and provided much needed wisdom and practical help during her grandchildren's early years.
Rose was always curious and loved to learn, whether it be history (especially the U.S. Civil War), geography, and all things social studies. She was extremely fond of travel, starting in childhood with adventures to the Pacific Northwest with her family, followed by a 'Grand Tour' of Europe after college, romantic getaways with her husband to Bermuda and Ireland, trips across the U.S. to see her grandchildren, and a series of late-in-life escapades in Italy and Nova Scotia with friends.
A few of Rose's favorite things: dancing with her beloved husband, Bud; relaxing by a pool on a hot summer day with her close friends; kind hearts and good manners; holding a grandchild for the first time; hosting large family gatherings at the 'Big House'; the taste of a ripe Jersey tomato; a good salty joke; classic movies; traveling to new places; baking with her daughters; history books; and being part of a vibrant senior community. Although far from perfect, Rose led an exemplary life, always putting others needs before her own, showing kindness and consideration to all she met, and most importantly, never wavering in her love for and faith in Jesus Christ.
Rose is survived by her nine children, who feel truly blessed to have had such an extraordinary and loving mother: Michael McGinnis (Gayla), Timothy McGinnis (Rosemary), Anne Tingle (Jay), Bernadette Schad (John), Kevin McGinnis (Karen), Colleen Ferren (Edwin), Brian McGinnis (Shannon), Matthew McGinnis (Peggy) and Megan McGinnis. Her 22 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren will hold dear the memories of the best Sweet & Spicy Grammy ever!
The visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Corpus Christi Church, 11 South Sunset Road, Willingboro, N.J., followed by a celebratory Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately.
To share your memories of Rose, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2019