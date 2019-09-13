Home

Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Pleasantville
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
Rose Billings Obituary
Rose Billings of Mount Holly, formerly of the Scullville area of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. for most of her life, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Masonic Village in Burlington, N.J. She was 92.

She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Guyer, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Billings, and her son, Steven Billings.

She is survived by her daughter, Roselee Blue, her son, Claude Billings, her sister, Lillian Haines, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and relatives.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Rd., Northfield, NJ 08225, with the family receiving friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held at Asbury Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township.

Condolences can be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes,

Northfield, N.J.

www.adams-perfect.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 13, 2019
