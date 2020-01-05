|
|
Rose Ellen (Freeman) Holl passed away peacefully at her home in Cinnaminson, after a long illness, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was 89.
Rose was born and grew up in Hanover, Pa.
She attended the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1957. She remained close to the college as a member of the Alumni board for several years and served as Alumni President (1977-1978). Rose had a long career in community pharmacy.
Rose was preceded in death by her oldest son, Thomas, and is survived by Walter, her husband of 65 years; three sons, Christopher (Gerry) of Cape May, N.J., Randal (Dawn) of Annapolis, Md., and Eric (Laura) of Cinnaminson; her daughter-in-law, Michele; and her sisters, Harriett Poss of Wynona, Minn. and Anna Reynolds of Toms River, N.J. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and extended family in Hanover, Pa.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:30 a.m., all at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will be a private ceremony.
Memorial gifts in Rose's name may be made in lieu of flowers to the (act.alz.org) or to Samaritan Hospice of South Jersey (samaritannj.org).
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020