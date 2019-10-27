|
|
Rose J. Davenport, of Riverside N.J., passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, peacefully at home. She was 90.
She worked at MacMilllan up to the age of 75; it would take two people to replace her. Of course she earned more than a paycheck: she cultivated many a friendship, Rose's friends were friends for life. She was strong in her faith. Rose spent much of her time praying for friends and family and was a member of St. Peter's Altar Rosary and their prayer group.
She was a wiz behind the stove; the best potato salad; Sunday mornings found her gathering her family back to her home for breakfast. She made all the kids their own special dishes. She loved to do a little traveling; everywhere from Italy to Disney, to trips down to Wildwood with the family. The sound of raindrops was usually her prompt to head out shopping. But, of course, Rose was game for just about anything.
She'd meet a handsome man, the late Howard (Jake) on a blind date at a local restaurant and were engaged on April 1, which led to 47 years of marriage and were blessed by six children; preceded in death by daughter Carolyn (Michael) Santino , Kathleen (Robert) Robertson, Alice (John) Cherry, Howard (Sue) Davenport Jr., Linda (William- deceased) Kilbride, and Norma Jean (Allen) Davis, grandchildren; Michael Santino, Robert Robertson Jr, Jessica Bruton, Melissa Legin, Danielle Templin, Kevin Davenport, Nicole Davenport, Lindsay Davenport, Ashley Davenport, Kate Hancock, Cole Hancock, Gretchen Donoflio, Colleen Kilbride, Allison Ford, Alexandria Davis, Allen Davis Jr.(AJ), and Zachary Davis, and 19 great-grandchildren(and one on the way).
Rose is also survived by her godchildren Dianne Smith and the late Frances Layman.
Visitation from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at Jesus the Good Shepherd, (St. Peters Church) Riverside. Interment at St Peters Cemetery, Riverside. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Delran EMS or Samaritan Hospice, Eves Dr. #300, Marlton NJ 08053.
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, N.J.
www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019