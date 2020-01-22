Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Rose Lampitt

Rose Lampitt Obituary
Rose Lampitt of Browns Mills, age 88 years, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

She was a native of New York City, N.Y. and a resident of Browns Mills since 1958. Rose was a retired Unit Clerk for Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills. She was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, the Altar & Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister.

Rose loved to play Bingo, was an avid reader and loved to play cards.

She was the beloved wife of Gordon C. Lampitt for 71 years, dear mother of Margaret R. Long and husband, William, Charles "Chuck" Lampitt and wife, Pamela, Susan L. Veres and husband, Michael, Elizabeth Stelljes and husband, Scott, and Phillip Lampitt and wife, Christa, grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of six.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 24, at St Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, where the family will receive their friends after the Mass. There will be no formal viewing. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church at the address listed above.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 22, 2020
