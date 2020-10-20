Rose M. Caruso of Florence passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Masonic Village of Burlington. She was 91.Mrs. Caruso was born at 235 Fourth Avenue in Roebling on Aug. 23, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Meri Erdi Horvath. She resided in Florence for many years and also lived in Sebastian, Fla.Mrs. Caruso was a retired food service worker, employed by NADE of Bordentown, with many dedicated years of service. Rose was a member of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, Holy Assumption Church, Roebling. She was a 1950 charter member of the Opre Larson V.F.W. Post #8838 Ladies Auxiliary. Rose was a loyal and devoted member of the post, having served as past president and assisted with the catering committee for many years.Rose was the wife of the late James Caruso, mother of the late Richard Caruso, and sister of the late Stephen, Frank and Joseph Horvath, Elizabeth Bozarth and Mary Cardi.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Judy Caruso, her daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Dean Rinaldi, her grandchildren, Nicole, James, Dean, Zachary and Richard, great-grandchildren, Thomas, Grayson, Laurel, Griffin and Rory, and many nieces and nephews.Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. Rose's family is grateful for everyone's cooperation.Memorial contributions in memory of Rose may be made to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, Holy Assumption Church Food Pantry, 45 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505.Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling