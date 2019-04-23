Home

Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Rose M. Clevenger Obituary
Rose is best known for her unwavering dedication to family, friends, and local activism in support of the residents of Southampton, Burlington County and the State of New Jersey.

Rose is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert H. Clevenger; children, Donald Clevenger and wife, Holly Clevenger, Donna Nelson and husband, Edward Nelson, Melanie Wassel and Robert A. Clevenger; grandchildren, Christopher Southard, Kristin Distler, Melanie Vedder and husband, Erik Vedder, Paul Wassel, Donald Blair, Edward Nelson II and Robert D. Clevenger; 11 great grandchildren; and siblings, David Swann and wife, Joanne Swann, and Richard Swann and wife, Kathy Swann.

Preceding Rose in death are her sisters, Mary Hagan and Carolyn Cranmer.

Services for Rose will be held on Thursday, April 25, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by services at 12 p.m. and burial at Columbus Cemetery, Columbus, N.J.

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 23, 2019
