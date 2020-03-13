|
Rose M. Miller (Lachman) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Brandywine Estates surrounded by her family.
Born in Philadelphia to Henry and Anna Lachman, Rose was 91 years old. She was a resident of Mt. Laurel since 1996 and formerly lived in Cinnaminson since 1959.
Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Edward S. Miller. Loving mother of Edward G. and Joann Miller. Cherished grandmom to Eddie Miller, II.
Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose was a retired special education driver for Cinnaminson School District for 25 years. Rose was a previous member of Sacred Heart Church.
Rose enjoyed going to the casinos with her late husband and the residents of Holiday Village. Most importantly, Rose enjoyed spending time with her family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Monday, March 16th, at Sacred Heart Church 102 4th St. Riverton, NJ 08077.
Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 13, 2020