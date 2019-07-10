|
|
Rose Marie (Bozarth) Hammond, "Marie", age 80, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Marie was born July 4, 1939 to Rita (Ridgeway) and George Bozarth in Mount Holly, N.J. She went to Pemberton High School, graduating in 1957. She worked as a unit coordinator for Deborah Heart and Lung Center, retiring in 1998.
Marie was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills and enjoyed spending time with her family as a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, meeting with friends at KoKo's, and traveling. She was a big fan of Elvis, enjoyed lively discussions about politics (especially the last few years) and was zealous about keeping everyone current on weather forecasts.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Nancy (Bozarth) Adams, granddaughters, Becky Clark, Renee Statton, and Jessica Hammond, and daughter-in-law, Lorrie Hammond.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Roy Hammond Sr., sister, Marcia Lipschultz (Henry), and children, Terry (Hammond) Clark, Sandy Hammond, Roy "Jim" Hammond Jr., and Rita Hammond Grmek (Jeff). She was a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Becky Clark, Amy Clark Powell (Jon), Ryan Clark (Lexi), Jessica Martinez, Brandon Hammond, Jennifer Hammond Ditzel (Matthew), Ashley Hammond, Sierra Grmek, Jeffrey Grmek, her 11 great-grandchildren, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Browns Mills United Methodist Church, 2 Pemberton-Browns Mills Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, with interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery immediately following the service. Calling hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Browns Mills United Methodist Church or to the family.
Tilghman Funeral Home,
New Egypt
www.tilghmanfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 10, 2019