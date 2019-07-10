Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
52 Main Street
New Egypt, NJ 08533
(609) 758-8500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Browns Mills United Methodist Church
2 Pemberton-Browns Mills Road
Browns Mills, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Browns Mills United Methodist Church
2 Pemberton-Browns Mills Road
Browns Mills, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Hammond


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Hammond Obituary
Rose Marie (Bozarth) Hammond, "Marie", age 80, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Marie was born July 4, 1939 to Rita (Ridgeway) and George Bozarth in Mount Holly, N.J. She went to Pemberton High School, graduating in 1957. She worked as a unit coordinator for Deborah Heart and Lung Center, retiring in 1998.

Marie was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills and enjoyed spending time with her family as a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, meeting with friends at KoKo's, and traveling. She was a big fan of Elvis, enjoyed lively discussions about politics (especially the last few years) and was zealous about keeping everyone current on weather forecasts.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Nancy (Bozarth) Adams, granddaughters, Becky Clark, Renee Statton, and Jessica Hammond, and daughter-in-law, Lorrie Hammond.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Roy Hammond Sr., sister, Marcia Lipschultz (Henry), and children, Terry (Hammond) Clark, Sandy Hammond, Roy "Jim" Hammond Jr., and Rita Hammond Grmek (Jeff). She was a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Becky Clark, Amy Clark Powell (Jon), Ryan Clark (Lexi), Jessica Martinez, Brandon Hammond, Jennifer Hammond Ditzel (Matthew), Ashley Hammond, Sierra Grmek, Jeffrey Grmek, her 11 great-grandchildren, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Browns Mills United Methodist Church, 2 Pemberton-Browns Mills Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, with interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery immediately following the service. Calling hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Browns Mills United Methodist Church or to the family.

Tilghman Funeral Home,

New Egypt

www.tilghmanfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
Download Now