Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Rose Carter
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Rose S. Carter


1932 - 2019
Rose S. Carter Obituary
Rose S. Carter, formerly of Willingboro, N.J., passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was 86.

She was the beloved wife for 51 years to the late Russell L. Carter Sr., the dear mother of Robert (Peggy), Russell Jr. (Marge), Richard (Terri), Royce Cintron (Edgardo), and Ronald (Meg), the loving grandmother of nine and great grandmother of eight. She is also survived by a brother.

Rose was a longtime former employee of the Willingboro School District and W.E.A. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music and passed on her love of music to her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the Foster-Warne Funeral Home, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J., where a Celebration Service will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To share memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Foster-Warne Funeral Home,

Collingswood, N.J.

fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019
