RoseMarie Hopkins
RoseMarie (DePetris) Hopkins of Willingboro, formerly of Maple Shade, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. She was 79.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Querimo and Immaculata DePetris.

Rose was the beloved wife of the late Robert Hopkins, the loving mother of Cheryl Ann Hopkins, the cherished grandmother of Ryan Sullivan, Sydney Rinaudo (Anthony), and Allyson Diaz (Marc), and soon-to- be great grandmother to three. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Rose was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Brigham, Rita Greer, and Robert DiPetris (Kathy).

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Masks, social distancing, and crowd restrictions will be enforced at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
