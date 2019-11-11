Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
Liturgy
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peter's Church
Bridgeboro and Hancock Streets
Riverside, NJ
Rosemarie Kortman of Moorestown, age 76 years, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at home.

She was a former lifelong resident of Riverside and a former 15-year resident of Leisuretowne, Southampton.

Rosemarie was a member of St. Peter's Church, Riverside, and St. Francis Church, Brant Beach.

She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, Delran.

Beloved wife of the late Howard Kenneth Kortman, Rosemarie was the beloved mother of Kathleen Fee and husband, Paul, of Sicklerville, Brian K. Kortman and wife, Janet, of Pasadena, Md., and David A. Kortman and wife, Tara, of Moorestown, dear sister of Ronnie Bonstead and wife, Marcy, of Tabernacle and Allen Bonstead and wife, Peggy, of Cinnaminson, and the devoted grandmother of Sean, Erin, Madelyn, Tyler, Jessica, Ethan and Connor.

Relatives and friends of Rosemarie's family are invited to her visitation 7 to 9 p.m. Monday evening, Nov. 18, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peter's Church, corner of Bridgeboro and Hancock Streets, Riverside. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

303-305 Bridgeboro St.,

Riverside

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 11, 2019
