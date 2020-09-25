Rosemarie (Marabella) Krisch of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was 94.
Mrs. Krisch was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. After she met her husband, she resided in Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia, before moving back to New Jersey and settling in Mount Laurel in 1985. Rosemarie was instrumental in making sure Native American children on reservations had access to quality education.
In her leisure, she enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Krisch, in 1996.
She is survived by her children, Marc J. Krisch (Karen) and Maria S. Krisch, her grandson, Alex Krisch, and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. Rosemarie will be reunited with Joseph at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
Memorial contributions in Rosemarie's name may be made to The Arthritis Foundation
Memorial contributions in Rosemarie's name may be made to The Arthritis Foundation
