|
|
Rosemary "Eileen" Helmbrecht of Cinnaminson, N.J., loving wife of Robert "Bob" Helmbrecht, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was 75.
She loved to vacation along the Crystal Coast in North Carolina and having a house full of family and friends, especially during the holidays. She had a green thumb and a house full of plants to show for it. She always brought the best death by chocolate and taco salad to family gatherings. She loved eating great food cooked by her husband, Bob, which usually included a glass of wine (along with a red nose) and was especially adept at crossword puzzles. She loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every evening with her husband.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Rosemary Williams, her sister, Kathy Thompson, and brother, Jay Williams.
Eileen is survived by her son, Jay Brooks (Debra), grandson, John, granddaughter, Jamie, great grandsons, Lucian, Ronan, and Odin; son, Steve Brooks; and daughter, Lori Brooks and grandson, Albin; and by sisters, Maureen Eggers and Karen Tollman (Rick). Eileen is also survived by extended family members who thought of her as Grameileen. They are Bill Helmbrecht (Linda) and children, Madeline, Lindsey, and Maya; Melissa Kappeler (Wally) and children, Wally and Chloe; and Robert Helmbrecht III (Jo Ann). She will also be sadly missed by her cats, Caroline, Fraidie, and Emily.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lawnside Cemetery, 895 NJ-45, Woodstown, NJ 08098.
Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 22, 2019