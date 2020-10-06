Rosemary Gennello

Rosemary passed away peacefully at her son's home with loving family at her side. She left us in the same fashion in which she lived her life, with grace and dignity. She was 93.
Rosemary was the eldest of seven children. She met the love of her life, Tony, as a young woman at the skating rink. That began a lasting union of 71 years that produced six children in a loving home in Burlington, N.J. Despite raising a large family, she ALWAYS made time for everyone, providing love and support for her family and many friends. She proudly devoted her life to her husband, her children, and their children (and even their children).
She spent years working locally in Burlington, and later made a career at Zurbrugg Hospital, where she made lifelong friends with whom she celebrated (several) retirements.
"A place for everything and everything in its place" was her frequent mantra. She lived her life this way demonstrating in her actions how true that was. Even after losing her sight, her persistent commitment to her mantra allowed her to beautifully and perfectly decorate her home every Christmas, down to the last ornament and garland. She always made a place for others, showing her care and concern. Her sewing and wallpapering skills were evident in the homes of those she loved (which ended up being most of the neighborhood). Her home was the neighborhood daycare when her children were young, and became home-base for them as they reached their teens, always making extra room at the dinner table for friends.
She was a devoted Catholic and member of the Rosary Society. Sunday dinners were her ritual, all (almost literally all) were invited to her dining room. She loved entertaining and said often "My kitchen has a revolving door." Her commitment to kindness and altruism made here a a pillar of the community, a model citizen, parent, mother, grandmother (Mommom), and human being overall. Her legacy is the parade of loving friends and family she diligently collected along her life's path; a diverse group bound forever by Rosemary's love and a commitment to her, to pay it forward.
She is dancing in heaven with her love, Tony.
She is survived by her children, Michael and wife, Carole, Jim and wife, Barbara, Joe and wife, Rita, Rick and wife, Sandy, Annette, and Rosemary and husband, Scott. She also leaves 17 loving grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild. She has a loving sister, Joan and several in-laws.
Rosemary, you filled our lives with love, laughter, gratitude and spirit! You will be missed!
A walkthrough viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Paul's R.C. Church. Burial services will be open to the public at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
Donations may be made in her name to St. Katharine Drexel, Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, 1663 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, 1-215-244-8174, katharinedrexel.org
