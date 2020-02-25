Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints RC Church, St. Katharine Drexel Parish
502 High Street
Burlington, NJ
View Map
Rosemary M. Eaton

Rosemary M. Eaton of Westampton passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Jefferson University Hospital. She was 65.

Rosemary was born and raised in Beverly to Albert and Marie (Atzert) Micucci. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1972 and Helene Fuld School of Nursing in 1975. She stared her nursing career at Zurbrugg Hospital in Riverside and then Memorial Hospital of Burlington County (now Virtua) in Mount Holly. She found her calling when she became part of the Cardiovascular Department at Memorial. She has also worked for the Cardiology Group P.A. and ended her career when she recently retired from Virtua, the Cardiology Group. Rosemary spent 44 years serving her patients with kindness, respect and compassion. She found great pleasure in helping others, which was her gift to so many.

Rosemary loved spending time with her family and friends, going to the Philly Pops or other venues to hear music from Sinatra, Streisand and others of that genre. She enjoyed shopping, reading, vacations to Ireland, Alaska and her favorite, Italy, and she especially enjoyed hosting family dinners during the holidays.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her cousin, Sandy Atzert, and her brother.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 21 years, Michael Eaton, her two stepchildren, Michael Eaton Jr. of Roanoke, Va. and Alice Eaton of St. Thomas, USVI, five grandchildren, her cousins, Claire Atzert and Jill (Atzert) Rosengrant of Mount Laurel and Barbara Valentini of Orleans, Mass., her dear friend, Marlene Donnelly of Eastampton, and several other cousins, nieces and a nephew.

We will all miss Rosemary and her beautiful smile.

Please join in a special gathering of family and friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at All Saints R.C. Church (St. Katharine Drexel Parish), 502 High St., Burlington, with burial to follow in Monument Cemetery, Beverly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Parish of St. Katharine Drexel Parish Office, 223 E. Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016, or to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 25, 2020
